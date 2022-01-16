Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kalonzo meets with various ukambani leaders at his Yatta farm. /CFM

County News

Kalonzo unveils 2022 presidential bid

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 16- Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he will be contesting for the 2022 presidential elections.

This pronouncement comes amidst speculations that the former Vice President was planning to shelve his presidential bid in support of Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja movement

Musyoka who was speaking on Saturday during a meeting with Ukambani leaders at his Yatta farm, pleaded with Kenyans to give him the opportunity to unite the country pointing out his successful involvement in peace missions in DRC, Somalia and South Sudan which has been marred with conflicts.

“I am running for president because I am one of you; I am running for President because I believe and love this nation; I am running for President my fellow Kenyans because I have seen what fear and hatred and mismanagement and killings can bring to our nation,” Musyoka declared.

The Wiper party leader called on Kenyans to make the right choice of leaders during the 2022 elections in a bid to end graft in government institutions.

“The time to bring to an end the culture of political deception and deceit, the culture of corruption, endless corruption, the culture of denying people, the whole nation, fifty something millions of us, languishing in poverty because of corruption, the time has come to put an end to this,” he said.

He further dismissed the 2-horse race narrative terming it antagonistic.

The former vice president further said that he had the community blessings to contest for the country’s top seat in August 2022 which marks the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10 year-term at the helm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If it is the community saying we will go to statehouse, this journey is possible. (hii Safari tutaweza. Tunaenda Pamoja atuendi Pamoja? Mtakua waoga ama wajasiri?” he stated.

Musyoka also assured the Wiper party members free and fair nominations insisting that there will be no favoritism of any candidate.

Businessman Wanjigi who also graced the event took a swipe at ODM party leader Raila Odinga for pursuing the handshake deal with president Uhuru Kenyatta without involving other Nasa principles.

” In regards to the handshake he (Odinga) should have involved his generals because they are saying it was a peace handshake, he left them behind and took with him his ‘family’,” Wanjigi who has also declared interest in the presidency said.

Present in the event were Makueni Women representative Rose Museo, Senators Enoch Kiio (Kitui), Agnes Kavindu (Machakos) and Sylvia Kasanga (nominated).

The Members of the National assembly who graced the event were Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Stephen Mule (Matungulu) Makali Mulu ( Kitui Central) Jessica Mbalu(Kibwezi) and Erastus Kivasu (Mbooni).

Three Ukambani governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) who are allied to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja missed the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Why I did not go to State House for Azimio meeting: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi says he declined to attend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House meeting...

2 days ago

County News

Kalonzo calls for Parliamentary probe on Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13- Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for a parliamentary probe on the Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions last year that...

3 days ago

Top stories

We are united, OKA declares amid disquiet within the alliance

-Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula insist they will front joint candidate in the August presidential election.

January 5, 2022

Kenya

Mutua under fire from KOT for tweeting about Kalonzo wife’s death yet she’s alive

-Kitui Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior described Mutua as “extremely irresponsible. -Wetangula said Mutua's actions are the highest crudity. -Kalonzo's wife has been ailing for...

January 2, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

OKA to unveil own candidate in January as Kalonzo dismisses pact with Raila, Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed confidence that the One Kenya Alliance coalition will field its own candidate during the...

December 26, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Scramble for the Luyha vote intensifies as pro-Raila group unveils regional party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The battle for Luyha votes ahead of the 2022 General Election has intensified with the entry of the newly...

December 14, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jimi Wanjigi: Blessings from my father

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says he is now set to go for Kenya’s top seat after receiving blessings from his...

December 13, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto charms Turkana with delivered projects, asks opponents to show track record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Deputy president William Ruto has urged voters in the country to assess leaders contesting for different seats based on...

December 11, 2021