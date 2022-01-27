Kalonzo, Gideon Moi hold first rally after Mudavadi ‘earthquake’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi have held the first One Kenya Alliance rally after the ‘earthquake’ by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

During the rally which took place in Kabati, Kitui, they were joined by businessman Jimi Wanjigi who has been seen warming up to Musyoka after they held a number of meetings.

Together with United Democratic Party Leader Cyrus Jirongo, the leaders vowed to remain united ahead of the August elections.

“You saw the way we walked out. I told brother Gideon, lets go and we went, and I did the same with Jimi Wanjigi,” he stated.