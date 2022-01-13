Connect with us

Capital News
Kalnozo calls for Parliamentary probe on Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions; calls it senseless and inhumane. /CFM

County News

Kalonzo calls for Parliamentary probe on Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13- Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for a parliamentary probe on the Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions last year that left many people homeless.

Speaking during a tour of the area on Thursday, Musyoka condemned the exercise, describing it as inhumane and senseless.

As he presented a donation of two tonnes of flour from the Stephen Kalonzo Foundation where he was accompanied by Kibwezi west MP Jessica Mbalu and Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu stated that it further violated the Bill of Rights.

“I have intentionally been flanked by legislators because this issue of demolitions here in Mukuru Kwa Njenga is unconstitutional. It should be taken to Parliament, even though you want President Uhuru Kenyatta to direct address the matter,” said Musyoka while speaking to the residents.

Musyoka also indicated that the constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to decent shelter.

He assured the resident that he will raise the matter with President Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to seek an amicable solution.

“I know Uhuru knows what’s going on. The problem is that some people have come in the 21st century to maim and kill in the name of evictions. They took advantage of the ongoing road destruction in the slum to occasion evictions,” Musyoka stated.

The Wiper Leader insisted that the government should apologize to the affected households as it have failed to protect their rights.

“You leaders have taken oath to protect the constitution including Matiangi and President Uhuru Kenyatta. This people have a right to demand an apology from the government because the gun that killed people here belonged to the government. Those who did this should resign,” he stated.

Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe, who is the area MP, lamented that the government has alienated the residents of the slum in the ongoing resettlement exercise for the affected households.

“We urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to come in person because the meetings done, none has included the representative of Mukuru Kwa Njenga. President, please come we are being mistreated,” said Mawathe.

On December 27, 2021, at least one person died, and two others were injured in Mukuru Kwa Njenga as police battled residents who were protesting the alleged grabbing of some land in the area.

There was confrontation between locals and police who had accompanied a group of surveyors to the land in contention to erect beacons.

Since October 2021, hundreds of residents living along road reserves were displaced to pave way for construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

