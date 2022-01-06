Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kakuzi issued a profit warning over low avocado supplies in 2021.

Top stories

Kakuzi issues a profit warning on the back of lower avocado production last year

Kakuzi’s other crops and revenue streams he added had performed as expected with an increasingly strong performance from the Macadamia business, which validates the investments made into diversification over the years.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi Plc has issued a procedural profit warning notice with anticipated lower full-year earnings due to lower production and export of avocado fruits.

The notice, which has been issued as per the Capital Markets regulatory requirements, confirms that the firm’s earnings will be at least 25% lower than that reported for the year ended 31st December 2020.

According to Kakuzi Plc Chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a, the firm’s earnings have been affected by lower yields as the productive avocado orchards had entered their bi-annual production cycle resulting in lower volumes than in 2020.   Kakuzi’s order book from the international markets, he disclosed was far in excess of the farm yield volumes.

The firm’s Board, he said, had tasked the management team to accelerate the execution of a product and markets diversification strategy, including enhanced domestic sales. The strategy aims to mitigate the global market volatility and overreliance on the flagship export product.

He added that the lower avocado yields had also suffered from lower market prices in the European key markets due to a significantly higher supply of fruit from Peru and Columbia amidst low consumption trends due to the Covid pandemic.

Kakuzi’s other crops and revenue streams he added had performed as expected with an increasingly strong performance from the Macadamia business, which validates the investments made into diversification over the years.

“As a responsible listed entity, we are taking this early opportunity to issue the profit warning notice, which is also consistent with the half-year earnings statement and commentary issued in August last year,” Ng’ang’a said.

He added that “even as we expect recovery, the Board is stepping up the execution efforts on our product diversification strategy, which is of critical importance. This strategy aims to mitigate the global market volatility and overreliance on any one product.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bi-annual bearing in avocado production is expected, with an ‘on’ year yield higher than an ‘off-year yield. After the 2020 bumper harvest, last year’s production was in an ‘off-cycle. From a field operations perspective, the ON and OFF year challenges at Kakuzi are under active management through effective canopy management strategies on the mature avocado crop. Such canopy management strategies help mitigate this Bi-annual bearing natural phenomenon as much as possible.

Kakuzi has a thriving new immature avocado development area (about 373 hectares), with production expected in the coming seasons to further mitigate the yield risks. Land preparation for a new Avocado crop is also underway in a crop area previously under pineapple production.

As part of the diversification strategy, Kakuzi has enhanced its Forestry, Blueberry and Livestock production. The firm has also ramped up its legacy crops production with its Avocado and Macadamia production capacity with several recent investments valued at more than KShs 100million.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Who dares hack DPP’s Facebook account! It’s been restored

-The account was hacked in November 2021 and restored in January. -Hackers are fond of hacking government sites.

13 mins ago

Africa

Chinese FM Wang Yi to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa

-Wang Yi is visiting Kenya, Eritrea and Comoros as part of Chinese FM's annual first visit at the beginning of the year.

55 mins ago

Top stories

Businesswoman Mary Wambui charged with possessing gun with no valid licence

-She was granted a cash bail of Sh50,000 or bond of Sh100,000.

2 hours ago

Kenya

MP Ndindi Nyoro suspended from Parliament for 2 days for claiming MPs bribed to vote and failing to prove

-Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi was also suspended for distributing Lollipops to MPs

16 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Police Sacco receives ISO certification for the third time

-The police Sacco is ranked best managed in the country. -It has an asset base of Sh45 billion with 66,000 members.

21 hours ago

Top stories

Govt declares curfew in parts of Lamu attacks that left 7 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – A night curfew has been declared in parts of Lamu County as security forces kicked off a major operation...

23 hours ago

Fifth Estate

New Shipyard will accelerate Kenya’s Industrial and Maritime goals

When President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Mombasa Shipyard in December last year, Kenya entered the league of ship-building nations. The new shipyard has a...

2 days ago

Top stories

Anger as KFC substitutes Ugali for chips after running out of potatoes

-KFC imports its potatoes from Egypt. -It imports all its potatoes from the same market to maintain quality.

2 days ago