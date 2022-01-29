Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Joni Mitchell said she was pulling her songs from Spotify

World

Joni Mitchell says boycotting Spotify over Covid ‘lies’

Published

Los Angeles, Jan 29 – Singer Joni Mitchell said Friday she was pulling her music from Spotify over “lies” on the streaming service about Covid-19, just days after fellow musical titan Neil Young did the same.

In a post on her website, the “Big Yellow Taxi” singer said she was supporting Young, who clashed with Spotify over its wildly popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell wrote.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.

“I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Mitchell’s website also carried a copy of an open letter to Spotify by medics and other scientists calling on the company to establish a misinformation policy to combat Rogan’s repeated falsehoods and conspiracy theories around the coronavirus pandemic.

There was no immediate comment from Spotify.

Neil Young (left) accused Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death”, by putting out the podcast hosted by Joe Rogan (right) © AFP/File / Alice Chiche, Carmen Mandato

Young, the voice behind “Heart of Gold” and “Harvest Moon,” yanked his music from Spotify this week after telling the service it had to choose between him and Rogan.

He accused Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast, which racks up millions of listens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation,” he wrote. “Lies being sold for money.”

“I realized I could not continue to support SPOTIFY’s life threatening misinformation to the music loving public.”

Young had over six million monthly listeners on the popular streaming platform. His fellow Canadian Mitchell currently has 3.7 million.

Rogan has a multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify, reportedly worth $100 million, and a massive following.

Critics say his podcast is a platform for conspiracy theories and disinformation, particularly over Covid-19.

Rogan has discouraged vaccination in young people and promoted the off-label use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat the virus.

In a statement this week, Spotify said: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users.

“With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.”

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify,” the service said, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China warns US over ‘interfering’ in Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China, Jan 27 – China warned the United States to “stop interfering” in the Winter Olympics on Thursday, a week before the controversy-hit...

2 days ago

Top stories

Melania Trump auctioning famed white hat for Sh28 million ($250,000)

WASHINGTON, USA, Jan 4 – Former first lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday she will auction off a famed white hat she wore in 2018,...

January 4, 2022

World

India’s year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

Mumbai (AFP), Dec 31 – Sumit Gupta has had a big year — turning 30, getting married and seeing his startup become one of...

December 31, 2021

World

US drops charges against guards on duty when Epstein committed suicide

New York (AFP), Dec 31 – US prosecutors on Thursday dismissed charges against two New York prison guards who admitted to falsifying records on...

December 31, 2021

World

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise

Washington (AFP), Dec 30 – From the Mars Ingenuity helicopter’s first powered flight on another world to the launch of the James Webb telescope...

December 30, 2021

World

Biden to offer ‘diplomatic path’ to Putin in new Ukraine crisis call

Washington (AFP), Dec 29 – President Joe Biden will offer his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a diplomatic path forward on the Ukraine crisis in...

December 30, 2021

World

World Cup to Rio carnival: Six key events in 2022

Paris (AFP), Dec 28 – From the World Cup in Qatar to the midterm elections in the United States, here are six events that...

December 28, 2021

Kenya

Biden: Yes, I’m ready to compete with Trump in 2024 election if in good health

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he is in good...

December 23, 2021