Itumbi discharged from hospital to recover from home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Dennis Itumbi, the controversial social media guru has been discharged from hospital following an assault during an abduction last week.

Itumbi was discharged Saturday from Nairobi West Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment following the attack by unknown assailants, whom he suspects to be police officers or their agents.

Itumbi, who works as Deputy President William Ruto’s Social media strategist, was abducted on December 23, 2021 by unknown people while leaving a barbershop in Thindigua before he was dumped in Lucky Summer hours later and was helped to hospital by good samaritans.

When he left hospital, Itumbi told journalists he has forgiven his abductors, but vowed to expose the whole ordeal at a church service in Kirinyaga next month.

When Ruto visited him in hospital, he condemned the abduction, saying it was orchestrated by “people who should have been there to protect him and us all.”

“Spent time with Comrade DI last evening,saw his heavily bandaged arm and legs,the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all. They have now turned violent & fatalistic after all the negative narratives, threats and blackmail against us failed,” Ruto tweeted.

Itumbi has blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai of orchestrating his abduction due to his persistent criticism of their work through his social media pages.

They wanted to kill his spirit but DI is strong and in very high spirits though doctors say he will be confined to bed for a month. Like Denis,we all must be strong knowing that in a few months we will defeat impunity, entitlement, kiburi na madharau and free our nation for good. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 29, 2021

But Police Headquarters say the matter is under investigation and has urged anyone with information to volunteer.

Below are Tuesday’s photos of Ruto’s visit to Nairobi West Hospital where Itumbi was admitted:

Deputy President William Ruto when he visited his Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on December 28, 2021.