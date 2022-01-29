It’s fake news!, UDA denies Standard’s report on power sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The United Democratic Alliance has denied a report carried on the Standard newspaper on Saturday detailing an alleged power sharing with ANC and FORD Kenya terming it as inaccurate and one that is based on journalistic assumptions.

The party led by Deputy President Willian Ruto dismissed the reports in a statement issued on Saturday.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said details of the cooperation with ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula will be unveiled at an appropriate time.

More to follow…