UDA wants Matiangi to investigate chaos at Ruto rally in Embakasi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has called on the Ministry of Interior and other relevant authorities to speedily investigate and bring to book the people who caused chaos and violence during Deputy President William Ruto’s Embakasi rally on Sunday.

Speaking during a press conference, the party’s Chairperson Johnstone Muthama asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to ensure the culprits are dealt with, even as he urged for political tolerance.

While drawing attention to the DP’s rival Raila Odinga, Secretary General Veronica Maina described the chaos as well orchestrated.

She stressed that such actions cannot be tolerated as the country gears up for the August 9 General Elections.

More to follow ……