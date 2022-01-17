I’m not a dictator, Natembeya says after resigning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial aspirant George Natembeya who resigned last week as Regional Commissioner, has fought off the dictator tag as he accused his competitors of running a smear campaign against him.

Natembeya said his leadership style is delivery-oriented and that at no any given point has he ever been tyrannical during his 25-year service as an administrator.

“Those are just terms that are thrown around in political rallies to excite people and to me they do not affect me at all,” he laughed off the claims on Monday during an interview with Capital FM News Monday.

Natemebeya is largely credited for his initiatives and commitment to restore peace and order in the Rift Valley region where conflict and banditry attacks are predominant.

“I think these people just fear me. My approaches to issues everywhere I have worked, I go and I identify issues that I feel affect the ordinary Kenyan directly. It is always very clear on my mind on what needs to be done and I focus on those. So, if you attempt to block you are going to become a casualty because I won’t let you stand between me and the people and the big objective,” he said.

If elected the second Governor of Trans-Nzoia county, Natembeya said that he will serve with humility and put the needs of his constituents first.

“I am not trying to brag but anywhere I have worked the people there will tell you that I am a servant leader and I will prove these people wrong. People will be coming to Trans-Nzoia to bench mark on how devolution and how County governments are supposed to be actualized for the benefit of the ordinary citizen,” he said.

Natembeya is banking on his ‘successful’ career in the interior ministry where he has been on the forefront in combating crime and conflicts in the volatile parts of the vast Rift Valley region including Laikipia, Baringo, Kerio valley, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot amongst other areas marred by banditry, cattle rustling and ethnic conflict.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In politics, there is the element of power and capacity and I believe if given an opportunity to serve I will be able to deliver to my people and implement whatever promises I make,” he said.

The Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial race has since attracted a number of candidates and is set to be a competitive election with the candidates keen on succeeding Governor David Khaemba who is serving his second and final term in office.

Those who have already announced their bids include Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, Abraham Sing’oei and Maurice Bissau who both hold different positions at the office of Deputy President William Ruto amongst others.

Other competitors include Philemon Samoei, Andrew Wanyonyi and Moses Khaoya amongst others.