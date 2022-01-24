Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chebukati appealed to those who have not registered as voters but are eligible to do so “as part of exercising their democratic rights. /FILE

Kenya

IEBC registers 229,843 voters in last one week

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says only 229,843 new voters have been registered in the last seven days.

According to the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati, this is against a projected weekly target of 1.4 million.

In a statement, Chebukati “appealed to those who have not registered as voters but are eligible to do so as part of exercising their democratic rights.”

He further called on leaders and all Kenyans of good will to assist and support the Commission’s efforts towards mobilizing eligible voters to register.

He stated that the exercise of registering citizens residing outside the country (Diaspora) managed to register 163 new voters as well as 184 requests for transfer and 136 applications for change of particulars.

On Monday, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o gave all County workers two days off to enable them mobilize their families and friends to register as voters.

Speaking when he met all the County employees, Nyong’o asked each of the workers to retreat to their respective wards and villages to spearhead the voter listing campaign.

“It’s a civic duty for all Kenyans to register as voters to enable them exercise their democratic rights during the forthcoming August General Elections,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Governor said he made the decision after learning that very few people were turning up to register as voters in the county. “The numbers are disappointing. Our people must come out and register as voters.”

The final voter registration exercise  is set to end on February 6.

The mass listing for Kenyan citizens residing in the East African Community, United Kingdom, United States of America, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, South Sudan and Germany began on January 21 and ends on February 6.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC: Voter registration delayed in UK, Canada, UAE due to covid travel restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says the diaspora voting exercise has been delayed in the United Kingdom (UK),...

3 days ago

Kenya

IEBC to kick off voter registration exercise in the diaspora

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The voter registration exercise for Kenyans living in the diaspora was set to commence on Friday. According to the...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Final mass voter registration kicks off Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to roll out the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter...

January 16, 2022

World

Kenyans in USA, Canada and 5 other countries to take part in August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has added seven more countries to the list of Diaspora voting in...

January 7, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

82 political parties to take part in August elections after 10 more cleared

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared 10 more political parties to participate in the upcoming general election...

January 7, 2022

County News

IEBC begins recruitment process to replace Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Friday announced that the commencement of recruitment process to hire a new...

December 24, 2021

Kenya

IEBC, police commission unveil joint election security project

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has teamed up with the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and other...

December 23, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC clears 72 parties for 2022 elections as 10 fail to comply

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Only 72 political parties will participate in next year’s General Election, according to the electoral commission that locked out...

December 13, 2021