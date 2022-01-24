IEBC registers 229,843 voters in last one week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says only 229,843 new voters have been registered in the last seven days.

According to the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati, this is against a projected weekly target of 1.4 million.

In a statement, Chebukati “appealed to those who have not registered as voters but are eligible to do so as part of exercising their democratic rights.”

He further called on leaders and all Kenyans of good will to assist and support the Commission’s efforts towards mobilizing eligible voters to register.

He stated that the exercise of registering citizens residing outside the country (Diaspora) managed to register 163 new voters as well as 184 requests for transfer and 136 applications for change of particulars.

On Monday, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o gave all County workers two days off to enable them mobilize their families and friends to register as voters.

Speaking when he met all the County employees, Nyong’o asked each of the workers to retreat to their respective wards and villages to spearhead the voter listing campaign.

“It’s a civic duty for all Kenyans to register as voters to enable them exercise their democratic rights during the forthcoming August General Elections,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Governor said he made the decision after learning that very few people were turning up to register as voters in the county. “The numbers are disappointing. Our people must come out and register as voters.”

The final voter registration exercise is set to end on February 6.

The mass listing for Kenyan citizens residing in the East African Community, United Kingdom, United States of America, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, South Sudan and Germany began on January 21 and ends on February 6.