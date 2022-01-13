I will support DP Ruto to the end, MP Didmus Baraza declares amid claims of blackmail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza insists that no amount of intimidation or blackmail will influence or sway his support for Deputy President William Ruto’s quest to be president.

Baraza and Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa have in recent days been on a war-path after the latter claimed that he financially supported Baraza and helped him to join politics.

“What the Cabinet Secretary was saying was part of his blackmailing character so that he can blackmail me into joining his party,” Baraza said on Thursday.

Wamalwa is associated with the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) whose party leader is Kanduyi MP Wafula. Wamunyinyi.

DAP-K membership is mostly made up of a breakaway faction from Senator Moses Wetangula’s FORD- Kenya Party.

While dismissing claims of being bought a Toyota V8 costing Sh11.7 by CS Wamalwa, the first-time lawmaker claimed that he raised Sh7 million for the automobile and the remaining balance was to be cleared by Wamalwa as a token of gift.

“The balance of Sh4.2 million was to be paid by Wamalwa as a gift to me for putting the government on toes for re-appointing him as a Cabinet Secretary something which I did very well,” he said.

Wamalwa who has shown interest in Luhya politics ahead of the August election is yet to declare what seat he will be vying for in the August election but many believe he is positioning himself as a power broker.

Western Kenya leaders are largely divided, with others supporting the Deputy President and others opposition leader Raila Odinga. Others are rallying behind Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.