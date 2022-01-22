I will gladly take orders from my daughter in superior post, policeman says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – A story of a daughter who followed his father’s footsteps in the National Police Service (NPS) and finally surpassed him in the rank has left Kenyans in awe.

Frederick Oramisi and his daughter Sharon Ijeloti are both police officers, after she joined him when she finished school.

Ijeloti who is currently a Cadet rose through the ranks and overtook her father who is a Police Corporal stationed at the Industrial Area Police Station.

Cadet Ijeloti said that she always wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and her enlistment was a perfect example of a dream come true.

During the graduation ceremony presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, Corporal Oramisi, turned out in his tunic police ceremonial regalia, to witness his daughter perform one of the most distinguished assignments as a Parade Commander reserved for officers who have performed outstandingly.

She is now three ranks ahead of him.

“I will gladly take orders from her since overtaking is allowed!” Oramisi stated jokingly.

It was made even more memorable when President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulated Ijeloti for her exemplary performance.