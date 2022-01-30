Connect with us

Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula joined forces with Ruto on January 23 in what signaled their divorce with OKA partners OKA/Musalia Mudavadi Press

NATIONAL NEWS

I have no apologies to make to OKA remnants: Mudavadi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says he has no apologies to make to former allies in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and that he did not betray anyone when he made the decision to team up with Deputy President William Ruto.

Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula joined forces with Ruto on January 23 in what signaled their divorce with OKA partners OKA.

“We were creating the earthquake that will make Kenyans make that decision and so we did not betray anybody, our priority is to the Kenyan people,” he said on Sunday after attending a church service at St. Faith Parish ACK in Rongai.

The remaining OKA principals including Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and United Democratic Party (UDP) Leader Cyrus Jirongo have labeled Mudavadi a traitor and committed to move forward without him.

Mudavadi who has been in the eye of a storm albeit unbowed maintained that he is focused to see Kenya’s economy improve and asked those with similar aspirations to join his alliance with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“We want to have a coalition that puts Kenya first, a coalition that has clearly identified that Kenya’s priority is going to be the resuscitation of the economy and this is where we converge all of us and so we are determined that is the route we will take,” he said.

He reiterated that the decision to leave OKA was made after broad consultations that were initiated and sanctioned by his party.

“As ANC we consulted and had broad consultations and we made our pronouncements when we were at the National Delegates Conference in broad day light and not at night. We made it very clear that we are taking a very different course,” he said.

ANC has since branded OKA as a holding ground for parties being mobilized by the State to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“ANC rejected OKA being made a holding ground for Azimio,” Mudavadi’s Director of Communications, Kibisu Kabatesi, stated in an article published on Sunday.

