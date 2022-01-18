Connect with us

Capital News
Jimi Wanjigi says he does not know the reason for the raid at his Kwacha office in Westlands. /CFM

Kenya

Wanjigi: Why are they raiding my office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says he does not know why the police raided his Kwacha office in Westlands, on Monday night.

Speaking to Capital FM News on phone, Wanjigi who is also an Orange Democratic Movement Presidential aspirant stated that heavily armed officers demanded that he accompany them to record a statement but were not willing to disclose what it was about.

“I don’t want to speculate or guess but your guess is as good as mine. I do not know why they raided my offices, and my lawyers also are not aware of anything,” he stated. “Remember, it was 9.30pm and these were people who had covered themselves up from head to toe.”

Police on Tuesday morning lobbed teargas to disperse his supporters who were protesting the raid at his office.

The supporters who demanded to be given access into the offices were later forced to disperse from the area

The detectives conducted a search in the offices but there were no immediate reports of arrests.

Wanjigi has been at the centre of a land tussle after two businessmen claimed ownership of a one-acre piece of land on General Mathenge Road in Westlands.

Most recently he was thrust into a new controversy after obtaining a court order to have the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti sentenced for failing to honour a court order to return guns confiscated from during a raid at his Muthaiga home in 2017.

Wanjigi, who has expressed interest in the presidency in the August elections, insists he has valid licences for the firearms.

