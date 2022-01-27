I am firmly in ODM, OKA principals are my good friends, Wanjigi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi now says he is firmly in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and that Raila Odinga is his party leader.

Speaking during a rally in Kitui, Wanjigi however stated that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo are his good friends.

“I want you leaders and Kenyans to get me clearly. I am a very good friend to the OKA principals but I am nto in OKA. I have my party called ODM. That is my party but OLA are my very good friends,” he stated.

More to follow…..