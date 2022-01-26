Connect with us

Capital News
Mudavadi went on to dismiss Kenyatta's succession plan saying Raila Odinga, his preferred presidential candidate, was a "stalled project just like many other stalled government projects."/Musalia Mudavadi Press

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hustling Kenyans are more disappointed in you: Mudavadi to Uhuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Head of State was reported as having said the ANC leader had disappointed him.  

President Kenyatta reportedly made the remarks during a closed door meeting with a section of leaders from western region faulting Mudavadi’s decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

“I want to tell my friend President Uhuru Kenyatta that you have a right to be disappointed, but Kenyans are even more disappointed,” Mudavadi said at Eldama Ravine.

“Kenyans are hungry, have a big tax burden and overcharged. They are jobless and hustling, they are disappointed, Tusidanganyane (let us not lie to one another),” he told a roadside gathering on the way to a joint rally with Ruto and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula in Nakuru.

Mudavadi went on to dismiss Kenyatta’s succession plan saying Raila Odinga, his preferred presidential candidate, was a “stalled project just like many other stalled government projects.”

The ANC leader set shockwaves across the political landscape on Sunday after announcing a partnership with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi said Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja alliance, which President Kenyatta is rooting for, was not an option.

“The ANC stand, which I am privileged to pronounce is that the specter called Azimio is not an option, when it comes to partnerships,” he stated.

In a thinly veiled reference, Mudavani described Odinga and his allies in Azimio as people who could not be trusted adding that those who choose to trust them do so at their own risk.

