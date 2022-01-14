Hungary’s President Janos Ader due in Kenya for 4-day State Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Hungarian President Janos Ader is due in Kenya on Sunday for a four-day State Visit.
According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, Ader’s visit follow an invitation extended to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
“The Hungarian President, accompanied by First Lady Anita Herczegh, will be officially received by their hosts President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on Monday, 17th January 2022,” she pointed out in a statement.
Kenya and Hungary enjoy warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when the European countvryb established an Embassy in Nairobi.