Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Hungarian President Janos Ader receives 21-gun salute at State House, Nairobi and inspects guard of honor. /CFM

Kenya

Hungarian President Ader receives 21-gun salute during Kenya visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader at State House, Nairobi.

Prior to this, the visiting Head of State was accorded a 21-gun salute by the Kenya Navy after which he inspected a guard of honor.

Janos who was accompanied by his wife First Lady Anita Herczegh is in Kenya for a four-day state visit where a number of deals are expected to be sealed.

Earlier on, Ader visited the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nairobi where he planted a tree.

Kenya and Hungary have enjoyed warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when the European nation established an Embassy in Nairobi.

Later on, President Áder will visit Ghana where he will inspect a sewage treatment plant in Kumasi, which employs Hungarian technology.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Shipbuilding at the core of Kenya’s manufacturing agenda, President Kenyatta says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of shipbuilding to manufacturing pillar of the country’s Big 4 development blueprint...

December 17, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Let’s rethink our conservation approaches, President Kenyatta challenges sector stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged conservation sector stakeholders led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and Kenya Wildlife...

December 17, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to continue implementing affirmation action for persons with disabilities: President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Government will continue implementing affirmative action programs to enable persons with disabilities realize their full potential, President Uhuru...

December 16, 2021

Kenya

Uhuru pleads with Kenyans to get vaccinated as 50pc vaccines remain unused

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says 50 percent of COVID-19 vaccines in the country remain unused and has urged Kenyans to...

November 30, 2021

Top stories

Kenya and South Africa sign eight agreements, ushering in a new dawn of bilateral cooperation

PRETORIA, South Africa, Nov 23 – Kenya and South Africa on Tuesday signed eight key bilateral agreements, ushering in a new dawn of cooperation...

November 23, 2021

Kenya

You’re the reason the President has excelled, CS Kobia applauds State House staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia has applauded State House staff led by Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua for their dedication and devotion...

November 12, 2021

Corona Virus

Shioso urges police to remain firm on virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by...

October 21, 2021

Kenya

Kenya lines up 4 high-level events during UNSC presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Kenya has lined up four high-level events at the United Nations during its presidency of the Security Council in...

October 2, 2021