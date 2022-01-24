He suffers Peter Pan Syndrome: Atwoli’s diagnosis on Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Trade unionist Francis Atwoli has castigated Musalia Mudavadi’s decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto labelling him a traitor.

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General claimed Mudavadi’s suffers from a Peter Pan Syndrome – feeling unable to grown on his own – saying the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader has made a political career from depending on other political players.

“He has no thorax,” the COTU boss told journalists in Malindi on Tuesday, a day after the ANC leader announced he will not work with Atwoli’s preferred presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, under the Azimio la Umoja alliance.