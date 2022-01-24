Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
COTU SG Francis Atwoli/FILE/PSCU

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

He suffers Peter Pan Syndrome: Atwoli’s diagnosis on Mudavadi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Trade unionist Francis Atwoli has castigated Musalia Mudavadi’s decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto labelling him a traitor.

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General claimed Mudavadi’s suffers from a Peter Pan Syndrome – feeling unable to grown on his own – saying the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader has made a political career from depending on other political players.

“He has no thorax,” the COTU boss told journalists in Malindi on Tuesday, a day after the ANC leader announced he will not work with Atwoli’s preferred presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, under the Azimio la Umoja alliance.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mudavadi: Why I unleashed my earthquake on a Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi has said his decision to pronounce his 2022 agenda on a Sunday was driven by the quest...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Why I did not go to State House for Azimio meeting: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi says he declined to attend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House meeting...

January 14, 2022

Top stories

We are united, OKA declares amid disquiet within the alliance

-Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula insist they will front joint candidate in the August presidential election.

January 5, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Win for Raila’s Azimio la Umoja as Kimunya’s amendment on coalition agreements passed

-Raila is keen vie for the presidency under Azimio La Umoja coalition. -OKA Principals Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula also want to field a...

January 5, 2022

Top stories

Mudavadi’s party downplays Savula defection, says ANC remains strong in Western

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party has downplayed the impact of the defection of three of its Members...

January 2, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi loses grip on Luhya nation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders...

January 2, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies urge Mudavadi to join UDA as Western politics intensify

BUNGOMA, Kenya Dec 31 – A section of leaders from Western Kenya have urged  Musalia Mudavadi and  Moses Wetangula to join forces with UDA...

December 31, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nimetoka hiyo upuzi inaitwa OKA, Savula says in joining Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing...

December 31, 2021