Happy New Year 2022: Uhuru asks Kenyans to safeguard gains made

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta outlined achievements made by his administration in a New Year televised address, saying they should be safeguarded.

Citing key infrastructural development, economic growth and expansion of health services among others, Kenyatta said much more should be done to steer them even further.

He urged leaders to always choose “leadership over politics” so as not to erode the gains for the benefit of Kenyans and the country’s future generations.

“As we bid goodbye to 2021, we rejoice in the fact that 2022 gives us an opportunity to do things better. By offering us a reset, the New Year is one for course correction and building back better…As a nation, it is up to us to write our 2022 story page by page; ensuring that each day

we make Kenya better than it was the day before,” the president said.

He said his administration had mapped out more development projects to shape his legacy as he prepares to leave office in August.

“Our landscape in the New Year will also be redefined by the completion of the construction of major road arteries across every part of the nation. Notably, the iconic Nairobi Expressway will be open for use in the first quarter of the New Year,” he said.

“….away from Nairobi, we will also complete the Kisumu Mamboleo Road, the Eldoret Bypass; Isebania – Kisii Road; Kibwezi- Mutumo-Kitui-Migwani Road; Garsen-Witu-Road; Laisamis-

Ngurunit Road; Makutano-Kachelieba-Konyao Road in West – Pokot; Ngong Suswa Road; Kenol-Marua Road; the Mombasa Roads Network; the James Gichuru- Rironi Road Expansion, and the Mau Mau Roads” he added.

As the country heads into an election in August, the president said “we must choose leadership over politics. Leadership is about vision while politics is about positions. Leadership is about the next generation, whereas politics is concerned merely with the next election. Indeed, our obsession with politics has only slowed down the realization of our potential as a people.”