Happy Birthday Baba: Raila Turns 77 with grand birthday party

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga turned 77 today with a grand birthday party planned at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday.

Odinga, who is making the fifth stab at the presidency, has dominated Kenya’s political scene for decades always becoming a key factor in every presidential election.

After losing the past presidential elections to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, Odinga is running this year on an Azimio La Umoja ticket in what is promising to be a do-or-die battle pitting him and main opponent Deputy President William Ruto.

Several leaders are expected to attend Odinga’s birthday at the Bomas of Kenya, in what will be more of a political event given his stature and the time left to the August election.

Odinga is already receiving birthday wishes from political leaders, out to display their loyalty, among them Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici who posted “Happy Birthday Jakom” on her Facebook page a day to the grand birthday party.