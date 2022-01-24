Govt to deploy DCI agents in rallies to monitor crime: Matiangi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said security agencies will step up security presence in some parts of the country in readiness for the August 9 General Election.

Speaking on Monday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi, Matiang’i stated that the security agencies had commenced monthly review meetings on the state of security in the country to ensure the upcoming elections are conducted peacefully.

Matiangi called on political leaders and Kenyans to exercise restraint while politicking even as he said the country was largely peaceful except for a few incidences of terrorism and banditry in some counties.

“We will increase our deployment in various parts of the country, we will step up our activity and we are going to be a bit more focused on those who violate the law especially during this campaign season, so we want to urge our leaders to be responsible,” Matiang’i stated.

He said security agencies will apply a multi-agency framework and collaborate with other independent offices to maintain law and order during the electioneering period.

“We are going to be more present in public meetings and in campaign rallies, we will have more of our officers whether they are from NCIC or DCI embedded in some of these political activities so that we not only detect crime when it is committed but we are also able to document the evidence that we need to support prosecution,” Matiangi stated.

He pointed out that only four cases of political violence had been reported since the beginning of the year saying they were all under investigation. The CS did not however mention the cases he was referring to.

Mataingi further called on political leaders to be responsible in their conduct and urged the security agencies across the country to exercise their mandate without fear or favor.

“We ask our political leaders to respect public servants. We are not politicians and we don’t want to be dragged to political streets,” he said.

Matiang’i also expressed concern over what he termed as “endemic corruption and bribery of voters” insisting that security agencies will not be part of such schemes.