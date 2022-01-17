Govt disburses Sh8.9 billion for orphans, elderly and PWDs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – More than one million beneficiaries under the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer programme are set to receive Sh 8.9 billion Shillings from the government so as to cushion them against the prevailing hard economic times.

Public Service and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia says the payments will be credited into the accounts of the duly registered beneficiaries beginning from Monday.

Kobia said each of the beneficiaries will receive Sh 8,000 being payment for months of March, April, May and June 2022.

The statement further noted that those enrolled under the NICHE program, will receive an additional amount of up to Sh4,000 per household.

And in line with Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, beneficiaries of the programme have been advised that the funds will remain in their accounts for a period of six months, thus there is no need for all of them to crowd banking halls at a go.

Inua Jamii is the Government of Kenya’s flagship National Safety Net Program for the beneficiaries of, Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC), Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT), Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer (PWSD-CT) as well as Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP).

The objective of Inua Jamii is to uplift the lives of poor and vulnerable citizens through regular and reliable bi-monthly cash transfers.