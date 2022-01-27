Governors to choose new officials in full council meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Governors will on Thursday hold a full Council meeting in Nairobi where new officials including the chairman will be chosen.

The new team will manage the transition of governors in the various committees after the August elections.

“The Council of Governors will hold its elections in accordance with Sections 19 (2) and (3) of the Intergovernmental Relations Act (IGRA) 2012 Today, 27th January 2022 and thereafter hold an unveiling ceremony of the new leadership,” a statement from the council stated.

The forty-seven governors will elect a new Chairperson to replace Embu’s Martin Wambora who was elected to the position on January 29, 2021, a for a one-year term.

They will also elect chairpersons of various council committees.