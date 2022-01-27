Global Index classifies hunger situation in Kenya as serious

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – About three million people are facing hunger in Kenya, according to the 2021 Global Hunger Index, a peer-reviewed annual report, jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe.

The study which estimates three billion people across the globe as being unable to afford a healthy diet scored Kenya at 23, denoting a serious hunger level, with a global ranking of 87 out of 116 countries.

Inconsistent rains in several parts of the country, especially the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), has pushed many Kenyans to the jaws of hunger with at least 2.8 million citizens in ASAL counties struggling to find meals.

Counties severely hit by drought include Marsabit, Wajir, Moyale, Garissa, Turkana, Baringo, Samburu, Tana River and Isiolo.

“The GHI findings means the fight against hunger is slowing or even stalling in Kenya,” Welthungerhilfe Country Director, Kelvin Shingles, said during the launch of the report in Nairobi Wednesday evening.

The GHI further pointed out that the most tragic consequence of hunger and malnutrition is that half the children who die before they reach their fifth birthday, die as a results of malnutrition.

Head of Nutrition at the Ministry of Health Veronica Kirogo alluded to cases of malnutrition in the country that the report captured while emphasizing the need to intervene urgently.

“A child born in Kenya today can only achieve 55 per cent of their maximum potential in terms of productivity,” she pointed out adding that interventions to reverse the trend are being rolled out.

The report attributed the hunger situation to worsening conflicts, weather extremes associated with global climate change and economic and health challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climate change is projected to push an additional 78 million people globally into hunger by 2030.

The long term effect of COVID-19 pandemic, the reported indicated, is that 30 million more people will be undernourished.

It further highlighted that 47 countries in particular will not achieve a low level of hunger in line with the global ambition towards Zero Hunger by 2030.

Another 50 countries had reported low levels of hunger while 31 others reported moderate levels of hunger.

Kenya was listed among 37 countries where the level of hunger was classified as serious while 9 other countries were listed as having alarming levels.

The report categorized neighboring Somalia as a nation with extreme levels of hunger.

“Somalia is the worst hit nation overall with 50 per cent of its citizens facing starvation; they’re followed by Burundi, Comoros, South Sudan and Syria with between 35-49.9 per cent,” the report showed.

The report called for enhancing of resilient food systems to address the impacts of conflict and climate change as well as strengthen inclusive locally-led initiatives.

The report also called for flexible, need-based, cross-sectoral and multiyear planning and financing as well as changing the food systems.

“If the current situation is anything to go by, the progress toward zero hunger by 2030 globally will not be achieved,” said Guleid Mohamed, CEO Frontier Counties Development Council.