Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
EPRA says fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next one month. /CFM

Kenya

Fuel prices remain unchanged for the next one month: EPRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has retained fuel prices for another month with super petrol and diesel retailing at Sh129.72 and Sh110.60 per litre respectively.

The fuel prices remained unchanged despite the decrease in the average landed cost of imported super petrol in December which declined by 4.11 per cent from USD 627.90 per cubic metre in November 2021.

The average landed cost of diesel and kerosene decreased by 5.71 and 4.89 per cent over the same period.

Kerosene, mostly used in low-income households will retail at Sh103.54

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will continue retailing at sh. 127.46, Diesel sh. 108.36 and Kerosene at sh101.29.

In Nakuru Super petrol will retail at sh129.24, Diesel sh110.43 and Kerosene at sh103.39.

The National Assembly Committee on Finance in October 2021 recommended a reduction on taxes and levies through tax law amendments to cushion Kenyans from the spike in fuel prices in the recent months.

The committee tabled a report before the House seeking to reduce the Petroleum Development Levy charged on Super Petrol and Diesel from sh5.40 to sh2.90.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fuel consumers have been contributing to the levy kitty provided for fuel price stabilization in the country, with the highest contribution per litre of fuel being sh5.40 under the Petroleum Development Levy Fund Order (2020) leading to an increase in the cost of petroleum.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

FUEL PRICES

Fuel prices for review period lapsing Jan 14 to remain unchanged: EPRA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has kept fuel prices unchanged for the month-long monitoring period ending on...

December 15, 2021

Top stories

Fuel prices slashed after public outcry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Fuel prices went down slightly in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) released Thursday...

October 14, 2021

FUEL PRICES

House team proposes to cap demurrage charges to manage spiraling fuel costs

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – The National Assembly Finance Committee has proposed the capping of the number of days within which shipping vessels offloading...

October 13, 2021

Kenya

Kenya Power set for major overhaul to cut power costs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has announced plans to overhaul the energy sector as part of government measures to lower...

October 3, 2021

Kenya

EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo holds talks with Energy CAS Zachary Ayieko

PICTURE STORY: Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria hosted the Ministry of Energy Chief Administrative Secretary Zachary Ayieko at...

September 24, 2021

FUEL PRICES

Ruto urges House, petroleum ministry to address steep rise in fuel prices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Ministry of Petroleum to work with relevant bodies and Parliamentary Committees to...

September 16, 2021

business

Fuel prices projected to rise by Sh8 average in next review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10- Motorists are set to dig deep in their pockets as fuel prices are expected to skyrocket by Sh7.99 in the latest...

September 11, 2021

FUEL ADULTERATION

Detectives uncover 27,000 litres of adulterated fuel in Lungalunga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have seized at least 25,800 litres of adulterated diesel and 1,300 litres...

September 8, 2021