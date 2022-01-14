Fuel prices remain unchanged for the next one month: EPRA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has retained fuel prices for another month with super petrol and diesel retailing at Sh129.72 and Sh110.60 per litre respectively.

The fuel prices remained unchanged despite the decrease in the average landed cost of imported super petrol in December which declined by 4.11 per cent from USD 627.90 per cubic metre in November 2021.

The average landed cost of diesel and kerosene decreased by 5.71 and 4.89 per cent over the same period.

Kerosene, mostly used in low-income households will retail at Sh103.54

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will continue retailing at sh. 127.46, Diesel sh. 108.36 and Kerosene at sh101.29.

In Nakuru Super petrol will retail at sh129.24, Diesel sh110.43 and Kerosene at sh103.39.

The National Assembly Committee on Finance in October 2021 recommended a reduction on taxes and levies through tax law amendments to cushion Kenyans from the spike in fuel prices in the recent months.

The committee tabled a report before the House seeking to reduce the Petroleum Development Levy charged on Super Petrol and Diesel from sh5.40 to sh2.90.

Fuel consumers have been contributing to the levy kitty provided for fuel price stabilization in the country, with the highest contribution per litre of fuel being sh5.40 under the Petroleum Development Levy Fund Order (2020) leading to an increase in the cost of petroleum.