Former NSSF manager Moturi, 5 others convicted in Sh1.6bn fraud case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – A former manager at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Francis Moturi has been convicted in a Sh1.6 billon fraud case.

Trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi also convicted a Former investments manager at Discount Securities Limited (DSL) Isack Nyakundi, Wilfred Munyoro and David Githaiga.

Mugambi also convicted was Discount Securities Limited.

The Magistrate in his lengthy judgement further acquitted Mary Ndirangu, former internal audit manager and James Akoya former finance Manager at NSSF.

Sentencing is now due on Monday

More to follow……..

