Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A forensic team has been dispatched to River Yala to help identify the bodies from the river as part of investigations. /CFM

crime

Forensics team dispatched to River Yala to expedite identification of retrieved bodies

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 19 – A forensics team has been dispatched to Yala in Siaya to help identify the bodies from the river as part of investigations.

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, the special team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is expected to expedite the probe into the incidents.

“In the last two years, nineteen (19) incidences involving human bodies that have been found dumped in River Yala have been reported to the National Police Service. This number represents a cumulative body count over the stated period contrary to media reports insinuating all the incidences are a recent occurrence,” he stated.

Shioso said that despite repeated appeals to the public, no one has so far come forward to claim the bodies that are lying at the Yala Sub County Level 4 hospital.

“The National Police Service appeals to anyone with information that can help with the investigations to share it in any of its offices across the country,” he said.

On Monday, activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed and their bodies dumped in River Yala.

Mwangi posted a thread on Twitter, detailing their visit to Yala Sub County Hospital mortuary where they counted more than 20 decomposing bodies waiting to be disposed off as unclaimed.

They also interviewed a witness, a Mr Okero Kite who said he has retrieved 31 bodies from River Yala since July last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On 10th October 2021 alone, Okero said he retrieved 10 bodies.

‘Each of the 10 bodies were in individual sacks, and in his own words, each body was neatly packed and sealed like a parcel,” Boniface said, quoting the witness.

The discovery elicited mixed reactions amongst Kenyans raising questions on the identity of the victims and those who might be behind their murders.

In the recent months, reports of people being kidnapped and disappearing without a trace has been hitting the headlines with families of missing kin raising an outcry on the whereabouts of their relatives.

 

 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Who is killing people and dumping bodies in River Yala

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Shock of bodies rotting in River Yala: who is killing these people?

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed...

1 day ago

County News

Who is killing people and dumping bodies in River Yala?

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed...

1 day ago

County News

Police mount operation in Tigania East after raiders killed 6 civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – A security operation was on Thursday underway in Tigania East near the Meru-Isiolo border after six people were killed...

January 6, 2022

KAMPALA ATTACK

Police presence upscaled in key buildings across Nairobi after Kampala attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya has beefed up security around key installations across the country following twin blasts in Uganda’s capital Kampala on...

November 16, 2021

Kenya

All 4 bodies of Tharaka University students who drowned retrieved

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 7- All the bodies of four students who drowned in River Kathita in Tharaka Nithi have been retrieved, bringing to an end...

November 7, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NGO Council calls for enhanced security after attacks in Marsabit, Samburu

Nairobi, Kenya Nov 6- The National Council of NGOs has expressed concern over the rising insecurity in parts of the country following the recent...

November 6, 2021

crime

At least 14 dead in Samburu bandit attack: police

 Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5 – Security has been beefed up in Samburu following a bandit attack on Wednesday that left at least 14 people...

November 5, 2021