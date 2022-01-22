Five people killed in accident along the Namanga-Kajiado road

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Five people were on Saturday morning killed following a head on collision between two cars at Ilbisil along the Namanga-Kajiado road.
According to Kajiado sub county Deputy Commander Joseph Mutiria, three more people were also injured in the incident.
Mutiria stated that one of the cars that was headed to Ilbisil had several occupants and four of them died on the spot while others sustained serious injuries.
“The Probox driver was trying to overtake a vehicle that was infront of him when he was hit head on collision by another vehicle on the opposite direction. Four people died on the spot while another one died while being rushed to hospital,” he said.
Mutiria said the injured were rushed to Kajiado County Referral Hospital.
Kajiado Sub County Deputy commander stated that the bodies of the deceased have since been moved to the Kajiado County Referral Hospital mortuary.
Police said they are investigating the incident at a time when cases of accidents have been on the rise as compared to the same period last year