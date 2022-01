0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – The late Alex Murimi Nderi popularly known as DJ Lithium was buried on Friday in an emotional send-off ceremony attended by family, friends and colleagues from Capital FM.

DJ Lithium died on January 27 after collapsing at his workplace. He was aged 34.

Below are photos of the funeral ceremony at his Mugwambogo village, Kathunguri sub-location, Kyeni division in Embu County.