Family of 5 killed on Christmas eve road accident laid to rest in Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jan 8 – Emotions ran high as hundreds of mourners turned up on Friday to witness the burial of five family members who were killed in a road accident on Christmas eve along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The five, Ronald Bundi, his wife Veronica Ogake with their three daughters were on their way to Kisii for the festive season when the accident occurred.

They were buried in a communal grave that was partitioned to accommodate them at their family home in Boigesa village, Sameta Subcounty.

Kisii Diocese Catholic Bishop Joseph Mairura who led the funeral service described the family as “dedicated members of the Catholic Church.”

Bishop Mairura said the late Bundi supported church programmes in his home church and in Mombasa and will be remembered for his many good deeds.

“A few years ago, I was helping someone who was desperate to get a Job, I remember I was blocked in a big company in Mombasa only for Ronald to show up and intervene,” he narrated. “Bundi will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched.”

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure, West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi, former Nyaribari Chache MP Robert Monda and Former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara were among hundreds of mourners who turned to bid farewell to the family.