Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

ENERGY REFORMS

Energy CS says recent power outages underscores need for reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13- Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma Thursday said that recent power outages underscore the urgency to implement reforms for a stable and reliable electricity supply.

The series of blackout which began on Monday night, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) said was occasioned by the collapse of the Kiambere -Embakasi high voltage transmission power line.

Kenyans have decried the three-day unsteady power which had taken a toll on business operations and their day-to-day activities.

The energy CS, while reacting to the issue, nonetheless said the ministry is working hard to ensure the experience does not reoccur.

She urged all Kenyans, institutions, employees in the energy sector, and the relevant partners to rally behind and support reforms.

Without highlighting the specific reforms focused on enhancing a steady power supply, she called for support from all energy stakeholders.

To augment and fast-track reforms in the energy sector, the President had appointed a task force that handed its report in September 2021 with recommendations to among others, review Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed with Kenya Power in a bid to lower power costs.

As part of the ongoing reforms in the energy sector, the government, a week ago, effected a 15 percent reduction in power tariffs.

The reduction is part of a 30 percent reduction promise and will cover the period between January and December 2022  reflecting bills covering the December 2021 period.

“The Ministry of energy hereby confirms that the Kenya Gazette of 7th January has effected a 15 percent reduction in power tariffs. The reduction will boost livelihoods and economic growth by reducing the cost of living,” the ministry said in a statement.

Juma previously said the ministry was engaged in talks with the IPPss to renegotiate or terminate existing contracts.

This is after it emerged that IPPs accounted for 47 percent of power procurement costs in FY2020, but only 25percent  of power volumes, whilst KenGen accounted for 48 percent of costs and 72 percent of volumes.

 

