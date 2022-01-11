Connect with us

Drama as ‘hustler’ chains himself at DP Ruto’s office to demand a job

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11- A man chained himself at the office of Deputy President William Ruto to demand a job he allegedly promised him a while back.

Armed with a chain and two padlocks, Lawrence Amuke Oprong who is the son of the late Amagoro MP Oduya Oprong casually strolled on Harambee Avenue where he chained himself against near the main gate to the DP’s office.

He told police officers and staff that he had been promised a job by the DP in 2017 and that is why he opted to chain himself because no one has ever contacted him.

