The alleged remarks captured in the video clip made reference to the racial identity of an elected leader./CFM

2017 KENYA ELECTIONS

DPP Haji orders probe on utterances made by Senator Cheruiyot in Eldoret

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 11 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the alleged inflammatory utterances made Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot last weekend during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Eldoret.

Haji further that the investigation file should be submitted to his office by next week, Monday.

Mutyambai has also been directed to investigate Abubakar Amana of Lamu who is alleged to have made provoking ethnic remarks during on December 19 last year.

Among leaders being probed include Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka.

More to follow……

Comments
