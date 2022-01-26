DP Ruto, Mudavadi to hold maiden joint rally in Nakuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan – Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi are set to hold their maiden rally in Nakuru on Wednesday, days after they teamed up in a union that has been touted as a political earthquake that has shaken Kenya’s political landscape.

The duo is expected to kickstart their string of joint rallies in Nakuru before proceeding to Western Kenya and Central Kenya.

UDA leaders from the North Rift led by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjuri said the two leaders will be using the meetings ahead of the Sunday rally to prevail upon their support bases to accept their union ahead of the August 9 poll.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago urged Kenyans to expect defections at the functions.

Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi on his part clarified the pact between Mudavadi and Ruto is not aimed at sharing positions.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui welcomed members of the newly crafted coalition, that encompasses UDA, ANC and FORD-Kenya party, to Nakuru city.

The county chief, who is among high-ranking members of Raila’s Azimio La Umoja movement assured the DP’s team of political tolerance and tranquility during their rally.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago urged aspirants to be peaceful and to unite Kenyans.