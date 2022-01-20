Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta appeals to police not to be intimidated by anyone, especially politicians but to undertake their duties boldly. /CFM

Africa

Don’t let politicians intimidate you, President Kenyatta urges police

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the police not to be intimidated by anyone, especially politicians but to undertake their duties boldly.

While presiding over the passing out parade of 298 direct entry Inspectorate cadet officers at the National Police College Main Campus in Nyeri, the Head of State emphasised the need for them to exercise their mandate without fear or favour.

“I want to reiterate once again that you must not allow political intimidation to interfere with your work in line with your oath of office. You are supposed to execute your work without fear or favor and without any intimidation from any quarter,” he stated.

President Kenyatta’s appeal came on the heels of the recent claims from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party blaming the state for turning a blind eye against violence perpetrated on them by their political rivals.

However, the National Police Service has termed allegations that it is taking sides in election campaigns by failing to stop violence as baseless.

Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso said the claims by the party that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto are ‘outrageous” and only aimed at tarnishing its name.

As he addressed the graduating cadet officers – 220 male and 78 females – President Kenyatta called on them to execute their duties with dignity and integrity

“You are joining the security sector at a time when we are implementing significant reforms in the security sector with a view to restore the place of pride of our security organs…you should expect Kenyans to demand more of your quality service than any other previous crop of officers,” the Head of State said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further called on Kenyans to remain alert in the midst of terrorism and civil unrest being witnessed in the region.

“Therefore, we all as a nation must remain vigilant to ensure that despite all that is happening outside our borders, that we remain safe and secure here at home while working together with our colleagues across the regions to ensure peace and stability for our whole region,” he said.

Present in the event was Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police Spokesman tells off UDA over claims of complicity in campaign violence

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 19- The National Police Service has termed as baseless allegations by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that it is taking...

1 day ago

Kenya

Hungarian President Ader receives 21-gun salute during Kenya visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader at State House, Nairobi. Prior...

3 days ago

business

Shipbuilding at the core of Kenya’s manufacturing agenda, President Kenyatta says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of shipbuilding to manufacturing pillar of the country’s Big 4 development blueprint...

December 17, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Let’s rethink our conservation approaches, President Kenyatta challenges sector stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged conservation sector stakeholders led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and Kenya Wildlife...

December 17, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to continue implementing affirmation action for persons with disabilities: President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Government will continue implementing affirmative action programs to enable persons with disabilities realize their full potential, President Uhuru...

December 16, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy...

November 15, 2021

Top stories

Kenya police to re-open probe on murder of woman by British soldier in Nanyuki

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 -Kenya said Monday it will re-open the investigation on the 2012 murder of a woman by a British solder at...

November 1, 2021

Corona Virus

Shioso urges police to remain firm on virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by...

October 21, 2021