The Governor who is rooting for ODM leader Raila Odinga's ticket under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled in December 2021 said leaders must be clear on commitments made to avoid betrays

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t just take tea at Ruto’s residence, seek commitments: Kiraitu tells Meru leaders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has asked elected leaders in the county to prioritize the region’s interest while picking presidential candidates of choice in the August 9 polls.

The Governor who is rooting for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s ticket under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled in December 2021 said leaders must be clear on commitments made to avoid betrays.

“We will ask them, we are going to make you president, what will you make us? When you go to Karen (DP William Ruto’s residence) and take tea, don’t come and tell us that we have decided. When did we decide?” he posed while addressing a religious gathering attended by Senator Mithika Linturi, and House representatives Kirima Ngucine (Central Imenti) and Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri).

Linturi, Ngucine and Rindikiri had told the congregation they were not keen on opposing Murungi’s Development Empowerment Party (DEP) even as they maintained their political affiliations.

Governor Murungi regretted that Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu had been “left behind” on development even as other counties in the region – Kiambu, Murang’a and Kiranyaga – benefited from infrastructure projects.

“Political friendship is not like courtship between a man and a woman which leads to marriage. Political friendship is scratch my back, I scratch yours. We take care of our interests,” he said.

“One (Odinga) is promising you Sh6,000 every month and you clap waiting for the money. In 2013, others took the microphone and said they would provide every primary school pupil with a laptop, did you receive it?” he asked.

“Others are now saying that they will set aside Sh150 billion for uplifting mama mboga and wheelbarrow people,” Murungi remarked in an apparent reference to Ruto.

Murungi regretted folding his Alliance Party of Kenya to join the Jubilee Party in 2013.

He said counties in Mt Kenya West had benefited from key projects under the Jubilee administration including the Sh27 billion Mau Mau yet the East barely had anything to show.

Linturi defended his support for Deputy President William Ruto saying the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has outlined solid proposals to address economic challenges facing people at the bottom of the pyramid.

