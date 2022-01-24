Connect with us

ANC's Musalia Mudavadi announced a new partnership with DP William Ruto's UDA party on January 23, 2021.

Did you feel Mudavadi’s earthquake

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ has jolted the political scene with a possible disruption of the August election matrix, but there are still mixed reactions on its real effect.

To Wafula Wamunyinyi, the party leader DAP-K, Mudavadi’s new move to work with DP William Ruto under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has no impact.

“They promised us an earthquake but I did not feel anything,” he said during a joint press conference with more than 30 Western Kenya leaders soon after Mudavadi was seen with Ruto at the Bomas of Kenya Sunday when they announced that they will be conducting joint campaign rallies.

But Mudavadi is confident his new alliance with Ruto will take him to the promised land.

On the other hand, Ruto has exuded confidence of winning the August race, with Mudavadi on board, dismissing his main competitor Opposition chief Raila Odinga as a ‘state project.’

Mudavadi’s move to work with UDA has, no doubt, dealt a blow to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) whose two other principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU) walked out of the Bomas of Kenya when they learnt of the alliance.

The alliance has only been left with Kalonzo, Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) after Mudavadi and Wetangula (Ford Kenya) bolted.

In a statement, OKA’s spokesperson Frederick Okango stated that they cannot be friends with Ruto and it was time to move to ‘higher grounds’.

“Unfortunately, we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them. It is time to move forward, it is time to end the nasty political games,” said Okango who is also KANU Secretary-General.

The OKA spokesperson wished Mudavadi all his best in his presidential ambition, a statement that has left more to be read on the unity of OKA.

“We would like to wish Hon. Mudavadi the best of luck as he joins his other partners. There is no room for damages,” Okango stated.

Mudavadi while joining hand with Ruto asserted that Kenya is a democratic nation and they are free to form a coalition friendship with any individual in the political scene.

“I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees. We will not allow anyone to choose friends for us. These shenanigans are aimed at subverting free, fair and verifiable elections by crippling political parties. There are shameful maneuvers to assault and curtail Kenyans’ political rights to associate and freely choose their leaders,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC party leader stated that they will not allow Kenyans to lose their freedom of choice through ‘self-imposed’ leaders.

“Some shadowy elements are busy attempting to coerce, intimidate and impose handpicked leaders. This is a perilous road that can only lead to civil strife. The stability of this country is derived from the legitimacy bestowed through popular elections,” Mudavadi stated.

Wetangula affirmed that they will work together with Ruto and all like-minded parties to ensure a massive victory in the August polls.

“I want us to move with precision. We welcome everybody, our basket is not full. We have started a new chapter in the history of this country. We are now together,” he said.

