Did Mudavadi’s earthquake scatter Kalonzo’s crowds in Ukambani?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who prides himself as the kingpin of the Ukambani region begun his tour of Makueni on a low note on Friday after registering a subdued turnout for his rally in Wote town.

Musyoka’s arrival at the venue was delayed as organizers reportedly worked to mobilize crowds for a rally attended by businessman Jimi Wanjigi, an ODM presidential hopeful, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

The Wiper leader and Moi begun a tour of Ukambani region on Thursday while vowing to soldier on with their bid to mount a successful presidential campaign under the One Kenya Alliance after ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi bolted out to join forced with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Musyoka’s men retreated to mobilize attendees after reports emerged that residents in Wote, Makueni’s seat of power, had decided to boycott his meeting.

The crisis emerged a day after Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana said he was only willing to work with the Wiper leader if he joined the Azimio la Umoja Movement, an alliance rallying behind ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The Azimio-leaning who had joined Wiper ahead of the 2017 General Election ditched the outfit in August 2021 to rejoin his Muungano Party.

It was not immediately clear if the county chief, who has constantly challenged Musyoka’s position as the region’s kingpin, had dissuaded Wote residents to give Musyoka’s meeting a wide berth.

Governor Kibwana, Kitui’s Charity Ngilu (NARC) and Machakos’ Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap) have all challenged Musyoka’s influence in the Ukambani region.