DG Mwau says Kibwana frustrating her after she joined UDA

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Makueni deputy governor Adelina Mwau now claims Governor Kivutha Kibwana is frustrating her after she joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

According to Mwau, after her defection, her official car has been withdrawn, and she was stripped of most of her roles as deputy governor.

She was speaking in Kaiti, Makueni when she met women groups where she revealed that she also got an official letter with the changes.

She explained that she had also been serving as an acting health County Executive a docket that has also been taken and she was served with a letter for the same.

“The governor is known in the whole world as a defender of human rights and that is why the action by the governor is very surprising. I cannot say that I have wronged the governor, nor him saying that I have wronged him,” she stated. “My only wrong is joining UDA.

Mwau also alleged that most of her employees like the communication department have been directed not to take any instructions or work for her.

Mwau decamped to UDA ditching the Wiper Party.

She was elected into office in 2013 on a joint ticket with Governor Kivutha Kibwana under the Muungano Party.

The duo were later re-elected into office in 2017 on a Wiper Party.

Governor Kibwana is serving his second and final term in office and recently ditched Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and re-joined his old party, the Muungano Party which supports ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement.

It is still not clear if Mwau will be vying for the Makueni gubernatorial seat though her latest move is indicative that she will be on the race.

Governor Kibwana dropped his presidential bid and declared support for Odinga who is making a fifth stab at the presidency.