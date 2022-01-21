Connect with us

CS Juma puts Energy Sector officials on notice saying they must discharge their mandate or face the consequences. /CFM

County News

CS Juma puts Energy sector officials on notice over their perfomance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has put Ministry officials on notice saying they must discharge their mandate or prepare to face the consequences.

Speaking during a press conference, the CS emphasized that those who do not discharge their mandates will be dealt with accordingly.

She pointed out that that in the recent past, there has been a lot of laxity and indicated that going forward, accountability will be key.

“The sector is at a tipping point and the only choice we have is to turn it around.  And that why I have said, and wish to repeat this again, these reforms are irreversible,” she stated.

Developing story …..

Comments
