CS Juma puts Energy sector officials on notice over their perfomance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has put Ministry officials on notice saying they must discharge their mandate or prepare to face the consequences.

Speaking during a press conference, the CS emphasized that those who do not discharge their mandates will be dealt with accordingly.

She pointed out that that in the recent past, there has been a lot of laxity and indicated that going forward, accountability will be key.

“The sector is at a tipping point and the only choice we have is to turn it around. And that why I have said, and wish to repeat this again, these reforms are irreversible,” she stated.

Developing story …..