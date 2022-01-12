Court suspends planned increase of motor vehicle insurance premiums

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12 – The High Court has temporarily halted the planned increase of motor vehicle insurance premiums by up to 50 percent.
In his ruling, Justice James Makau also suspended the decision by insurance companies to exclude certain categories motor-vehicles from their Comprehensive Cover.
This follows a petition filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) which accused the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) of failing to protect the public and policyholders from such an increase.
Justice Makau stated that the orders will be in effect until the hearing and determination of the petition by the human rights body.
