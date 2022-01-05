Council of Governors urges Treasury to release Sh42bn equitable share

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5- The Council of Governors has called on the National Treasury to fast track the disbursement of the outstanding balance of Sh42.26 billion equitable share to ensure smooth service delivery in counties.

The Council’s Chairperson Governor Martin Wambora said the devolved units have so far received Sh140.89 billion for the 2021-2022 financial year.

“As of today, the National Treasury has disbursed a total of Sh140.89 billion which is 38 percent of the total equitable share allocation to Counties. All 47 County Governments have received their allocation for the months of July, August, September and October, and 29 Counties for the month of November 2021 as per the approved disbursement schedule,” Wambora said.

He, however, pointed out that there has been an improvement by the National Treasury on timely exchequer releases to Counties as compared to the previous financial years.

“This has in turn improved budget absorption and enhanced continuity of service delivery to citizens. We urge the National Treasury to accelerate the disbursement of the outstanding balance of Kshs. 42.26 billion to enable Counties to implement their programs. This includes Kshs. 12.66 billion owed to 18 Counties for the month of November and Kshs. 29.6 billion owed to 47 Counties for the month of December 2021,” he said.

The Governor’s Council has in the past decried slow disbursement of the funds which it said affects service delivery and interferes with the response to the global COVID-19 pandemic which has been in the country for the last 2 years now.