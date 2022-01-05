Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora addressing a press conference in Nairobi on January 5, 2021.

Top stories

Council of Governors urges Treasury to release Sh42bn equitable share

-Wambora said any further delay will hamper service delivery in counties.
-Treasury has disbursed a total of Sh140.89 billion which is 38 percent of the total equitable share allocation to Counties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5- The Council of Governors has called on the National Treasury to fast track the disbursement of the outstanding balance of Sh42.26 billion equitable share to ensure smooth service delivery in counties.

The Council’s Chairperson Governor Martin Wambora said the devolved units have so far received Sh140.89 billion for the 2021-2022 financial year.

“As of today, the National Treasury has disbursed a total of Sh140.89 billion which is 38 percent of the total equitable share allocation to Counties. All 47 County Governments have received their allocation for the months of July, August, September and October, and 29 Counties for the month of November 2021 as per the approved disbursement schedule,” Wambora said.

He, however, pointed out that there has been an improvement by the National Treasury on timely exchequer releases to Counties as compared to the previous financial years.

“This has in turn improved budget absorption and enhanced continuity of service delivery to citizens. We urge the National Treasury to accelerate the disbursement of the outstanding balance of Kshs. 42.26 billion to enable Counties to implement their programs. This includes Kshs. 12.66 billion owed to 18 Counties for the month of November and Kshs. 29.6 billion owed to 47 Counties for the month of December 2021,” he said.

The Governor’s Council has in the past decried slow disbursement of the funds which it said affects service delivery and interferes with the response to the global COVID-19 pandemic which has been in the country for the last 2 years now.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

IBEC approves Sh370bn for Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22-The Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) has approved Sh370 billion for counties, rather than the proposed Sh751.45 billion, for the...

November 22, 2021

County News

CoG insists on Sh751bn allocation to support economic recovery in counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has restated its position for increased revenue allocation for the 2021/22 financial year to...

November 4, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

7th Devolution conference set for November 23-26

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18-The 7th devolution conference which was postponed in August will now be held next month in Makueni county. The conference was...

October 18, 2021

Capital Health

COVID-linked ICU, HDU bed occupancy drops in counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Council of Governors on Thursday reported COVID-linked Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy in the counties at 16 per...

September 30, 2021

Kenya

Wajir: Kenya’s county with 2 Governors!

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – Wajir County has two Governors, literally. This is after Mohamed Abdi Mohamud who was ousted in May stormed his...

September 8, 2021

Kenya

Oparanya says central govt insincere on pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – The Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed claims county chiefs are insincere in the ongoing discourse on...

December 21, 2019

County News

CoG to seek interpretation of High Court decision barring indicted county chiefs from office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has vowed to move to Supreme Court to challenge a High Court ruling which...

December 17, 2019

County News

Treasury ordered to remit withheld funds for 35 counties in CoG suit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The High Court on Friday ordered the National Treasury to remit all withheld funds allocated to county governments. The...

December 13, 2019