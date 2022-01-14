Congolese suspected to have duped Ukrainian in Sh100mn gold scam charged

NAINROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – A Congolese national suspected to have falsely obtained over Sh100 million from a Ukrainian Businessman by pretending that he was in a position to supply him with gold has been charged in Nairobi.

Andre Kongole however denied the offenses before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi who ordered that he be remanded at the Capital Hill Police Station pending his bail ruling on Monday.

Kongole is said to have received the money from Kovalenko Henadii in 2018 and according to the prosecution, has been on the run before he was arrested.

He has been in police custody for the last seven days pending investigation and recording the statement by the complainant.

He was represented by city lawyer Stanley Kangai who told the court that bail and bond is a constitutional right to ay accused person.

He urged the court to release Kongole on reasonable terms.