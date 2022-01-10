Community-based group, SHOFCO, takes over search for Abimbo miner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Residents of Siaya county are still waiting with bated breath for the rescue of the body of 29-year-old Tom Okwach who was buried alive 39 days ago after a gold mine in Bondo caved in.

Okwach was among eight miners trapped after the mining shafts collapsed on December 2.

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a community-based advocacy group, took over operations on Sunday after a request from the members and the community.

“The community and Shofco Urban Network (SUN) members requested us to talk to SHOFCO CEO Kennedy Odede to help in recovery operation after local leaders failed to aid the family in the mission. Odede agreed to their request and that is why we are here,” Elisha Ogonda, SUN Nyanza region Chairperson, said.

The government halted rescue operations on December 12 after walls of the mine collapsed due to a heavy downpour with the non-governmental organization now intervening in the situation.

Over 40 locals involved in the mission, were estimating that Okwatch’s body was 15 feet underneath the earth.

The rescuers were estimating the operation to take four days.

“SHOFCO has taken over all the operations here and the costs associated with it. They are buying food for the rescuers, fuel for the generator to pump water, stipend for the 40 rescuers and tents and chairs for over 100 people at the site,” Aliwa Okwach, the brother to the victim said.

The rescuers will run the operation day and night.

“We are not going to rest until our brother is found. I called Okwach’s wife Jackline and the brother Aliwa to pass my message that SHOFCO will stand with us them until the end,” SHOFCO CEO Kennedy Odede said.

One miner was killed while seven others were rescued alive days after the December 2 tragedy.

The family has been waiting under a tree near the mine, staying put in the hope that their son’s body will be retrieved from the ground beneath.

“No leader has come to help us here. We are grateful to SHOFCO for this noble gesture. They have assured us that they will not live the scene until my brother’s body is found. SHOFCO CEO has also been in touch with to give us moral support,” Okwach said.

Okwach left behind a wife and two sons, the eldest being six-year-old who is yet to return to school due to lack of school fees.

The family said they have so far used over Sh300,000 and they have sold everything they owned to rescue their kin.

“SHOFCO’s help came at a time when we were almost giving up because we could not afford fuel for the excavator on the site and it left. We were also unable to buy food for the rescue volunteers,” Okwach added.

The victim’s last known contact was registered on December 9 when another miner wall pulled out alive.