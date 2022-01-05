Win for Raila’s Azimio la Umoja as Kimunya’s amendment on coalition agreements passed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – A coalition party such as the Azimio La Umoja Movement and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will now be able to deposit their coalition agreements with the Registrar of Political Parties at least 120 days before the August General Election.

This is after MPs passed, by acclamation, an amendment proposed by Majority Leader in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya.

“The import of this Bill, is to accord the timelines to also be synchronised with the nomination of the MPs The import of this Bill, is to accord the timelines to also be synchronised with the nomination of the MPs,” he said.

Kimunya had a hard time moving his amendment after MPs allied to the Deputy President William Ruto attempted to block him.

Temporary Speaker Jessica Mbalu was forced to order the Sergeant at Arms to provide a cordon around Kimunya to prevent the unruly MPs who had engaged in a scuffle.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah requested Mbalu who presided over the Committee of the Whole House to ensure all the votes have been counted.

“It is the numbers that eventually will count and for the numbers to count every card and every gadget must be configured to work,” he said.

He claimed Langata MP Nixon Kiror and Kiambu County Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba were not able to vote because their gadgets had experienced technical difficulties.

However, Mbalu informed the House that the print-out from the IT team had established that both MPs had voted.

“I have confirmed from the technical team that the systems were in order. It is important for Members not to use this House for politics. It is indeed on record and it has been printed that the Langata MP has voted,” she ruled.

House Speaker Justin Muturi had earlier ordered that voting during the three day special sitting will only be conducted through electronic voting after last week’s sitting was characterised by chaos, name-calling and near fist-fights among MPs.