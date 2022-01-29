Civilian vehicles with red number plates ordered off Kenyan roads

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The government has ordered the surrender of all red KG number plates to the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) in new reforms announced on Friday.

The Kenya Garage (KG) usually inscribed in red letters as opposed to the usual black letter against a yellow background will be phased out alongside KC (Container Freight Stations), KT (Kenya Towing) as well as green KG plates.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday following recommendations by an Inter-Agency Team drawn from the transport and security sectors.