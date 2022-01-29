Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Kenya Garage (KG) usually inscribed in red letters as opposed to the usual black letter against a yellow background will be phased out alongside KC (Container Freight Stations), KT (Kenya Towing) as well as green KG plates/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Civilian vehicles with red number plates ordered off Kenyan roads

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The government has ordered the surrender of all red KG number plates to the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) in new reforms announced on Friday.

The Kenya Garage (KG) usually inscribed in red letters as opposed to the usual black letter against a yellow background will be phased out alongside KC (Container Freight Stations), KT (Kenya Towing) as well as green KG plates.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday following recommendations by an Inter-Agency Team drawn from the transport and security sectors.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt issues 30-day notice for vacation of powerline wayleaves

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — The government has given people who have encroached on land reserved for power transmission lines across the country 30...

2 days ago

ENERGY REFORMS

Matiangi, Juma meet security chiefs and Kenya Power officials over pylon vandalism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — The government is set to kick off a sensitization exercise in a bid to dissuade members of the public,...

2 days ago

Kenya

Security agencies heighten vigilance to arrest emerging terror threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Kenya has enhanced security along its borders in the wake of increased terrorism threats and instability in the region....

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Govt to deploy DCI agents in rallies to monitor crime: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said security agencies will step up security presence in some parts of the...

5 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi says rapid results drive on to get eligible persons IDs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said the National Registration Bureau is undertaking a “robust program” geared at generating...

5 days ago

Top stories

Govt secures deal to resettle Mukuru slum evictees

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The government and the Orbit Chemicals company which is at the center of the Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions have...

January 14, 2022

County News

Matiangi men bring down Ruto plaque on CDF-funded police station

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) ostensibly working on orders issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Saturday brought...

December 19, 2021

crime

450 logbooks recovered at a cybercafé in crackdown targeting rogue NTSA officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unearthed a logbook racket involving the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)...

December 18, 2021