Chinese FM’s annual Africa visit brings ‘first fruits’ to continent

[Republished from CGTN]

Carrying forward the long-running tradition of Chinese foreign ministers starting every New Year with a visit to Africa, State Councilor Wang Yi has set off on a tour of Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros from January 4 to 7 upon invitations by the respective hosts. This is the 32nd such annual visit to the continent.

Among the three countries, Kenya, which is located in East Africa, is the largest in terms of size, population and economy. Located in northeast Africa, Eritrea has a long history, but is one of the continent’s new nations, having gained its independence in April 1993. Comoros, located off East Africa’s coast, is not as widely known as the last two, but is a veritable albeit unexploited tourist haven.

Making the announcement on December 2, 2021, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian noted that this customary visit “demonstrates the great importance China attaches to its traditional friendship with Africa and the development of China-Africa relations.”

It is significant to note that the emergence of COVID-19 did not pause this annual year starter either, proving China’s resolve to reach out to one of its most important partners. In 2021, for instance, Wang Yi made a five-nation African tour whose agenda revolved around COVID-19 vaccines, economic development and infrastructure, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Indeed, the pandemic could not stop the holding of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in November 2021 in Dakar, Senegal. Amid the global gloom, this FOCAC marked a new milestone in the history of China-Africa relations as Chinese President Xi Jinping spelled out four proposals for revamping the partnership, in addition to the announcement of nine FOCAC programs.

The occasion also set a record in the number of documents adopted in the history of FOCAC, showing the weight and urgency with which the two sides are handling the cooperation. The new blueprint for China-Africa relations in the future has been drawn up. Critically, China always honors its commitments to Africa, which is a distinctive feature in the cooperation.

China has signed inter-government science and technology cooperation agreements and launched science and technology cooperation mechanisms with 16 African countries. The country has developed joint research platforms together with many African countries in areas such as agriculture, light industry and new energy.