Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Kenya for 2-day official visit

MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 5 – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Kenya to start his two-day official visit.

Wang was received at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa by his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

An itinerary released by the Foreign Affairs ministry in Nairobi indicates that Wang will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Mombasa on Thursday.

“The visit is part of the two countries efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations based on shared values and discuss the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th Ministerial Conference on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Dakar, Senegal from November 28th to 30th 2021,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Developing story….