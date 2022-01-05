Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is received at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa, Kenya by her counterpart Raychelle Omamo on January 5, 2022. /MFA.

Africa

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Kenya for 2-day official visit

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 5 – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Kenya to start his two-day official visit.

Wang was received at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa by his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

An itinerary released by the Foreign Affairs ministry in Nairobi indicates that Wang will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Mombasa on Thursday.

“The visit is part of the two countries efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations based on shared values and discuss the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th Ministerial Conference on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Dakar, Senegal from November 28th to  30th 2021,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

 

Developing story….

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Chinese FM Wang Yi’s visit cements Sino-Africa relations

-Wang Yi will be in Kenya, Eritrea and Comoros from Jan 4-7. -It’s an annual tradition for Chinese FM to visit Africa at the...

15 hours ago

World

Beijing seals off its Olympic ‘bubble’

Beijing (AFP), Jan 4 – Beijing sealed up its Winter Olympic “bubble” on Tuesday, preparing the Games venues, transport and staff for the world’s...

21 hours ago

World

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases

Beijing (AFP), Jan 4 – More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Chinese FM’s annual Africa visit brings ‘first fruits’ to continent

[Republished from CGTN] Carrying forward the long-running tradition of Chinese foreign ministers starting every New Year with a visit to Africa, State Councilor Wang...

1 day ago

Focus on China

What China’s new journey to rejuvenation means to the world when 2022 dawns

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — A lot of things taking place in China these days would have been unimaginable a century ago. In 2022,...

2 days ago

Top stories

Ruto tells Kenyans to choose wisely, warns against imposed leaders

-Kenyans have a right to choose their leaders. -Warns against a scheme to impose Raila in the August elections. -Says Raila has nothing to...

2 days ago

Africa

Wang Yi: No one is in a position to lecture others on democracy

-China will never seek hegemony in the world as Western countries did, nor it is interested in changing, replacing or threatening anyone. -Wang also...

3 days ago

Top stories

Dr. Richard Leakey is dead

-Leakey was a respected Environmentalist. -He served as Head of Public Service. -He also served as Director of the National Museums of Kenya. -He...

3 days ago