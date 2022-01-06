Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta taking Chinese FM Wang Yi on a tour of the Sh40 billion Kipevu Oil Terminal in Mombasa during his Kenya visit on January 6, 2021. /PSCU.

China pledges 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kenya during FM Wang Yi’s visit

Published

Kenya Jan 6 – The Chinese government has pledged to provide Kenya with 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a consignment that will go a long way in boosting the ongoing inoculation campaign against the virus in the country.

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the donation is part of the one billion doses of the vaccines which President Xi Jinping’s administration pledges to the African Continent.

“And this largest scale of assistance is well underway in its execution. A large amount of vaccines are being transported across the mountains and seas and delivered to every corner of Africa where there is a need,” he said.

Over 10.3 million people had been vaccinated in the country against the virus by Wednesday with the government targeting to have over 27 million people vaccinated in the country.

Wang assured that the Chinese government will continue to support the African Continent in combating the virus especially her partners.

“China will stand firmly with Africa and join hands in ultimately in defeating COVID-19. The world is experiencing a new round of impact of Omicron virus and as a friend of Africa China will never sit idle,” he said.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo welcomed the donation and thanked China for being a reliable and resourceful partner.

“We take this opportunity to again appreciate China’s unwavering support in the fight against the pandemic which came in form of donation of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and medical supplies and equipment,” he said.

In this article:, , , , ,
